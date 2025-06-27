Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average of $232.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

