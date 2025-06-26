KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.81 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

