Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $487.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.17.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

