Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Paychex were worth $34,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 161.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

