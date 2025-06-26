KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 390.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $308.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.84.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

