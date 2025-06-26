KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

