KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 216,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in GSK by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 87.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.