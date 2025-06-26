KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,915 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

