SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.15% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGER. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 90,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

