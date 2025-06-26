TI Trust Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TI Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.