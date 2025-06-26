Western Financial Corp CA Buys 4,212 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 190.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.59, for a total transaction of $1,824,781.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,093,876.96. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,287 shares of company stock worth $79,609,626. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.