Alpine Bank Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,283,225,000 after buying an additional 2,260,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,495,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.55. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.75.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

