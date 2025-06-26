Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.10 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $133.10 million and approximately $527.18 thousand worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,280.47 or 0.99923185 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,140.33 or 0.99792656 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,850,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.kubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @kubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

