Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Boosted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 260.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.