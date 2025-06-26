TigerOak Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.0% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after buying an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,601.39. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $273.03 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.76 and its 200 day moving average is $256.04. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

