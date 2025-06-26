Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.