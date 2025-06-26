Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6%

BMY opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

