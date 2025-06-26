KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BITC opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.
About Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- What is a support level?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.