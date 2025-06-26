KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITC opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Get Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF alerts:

About Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of bitcoin futures contracts that exhibit the highest implied roll yield, collateralized by short-term debt securities. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation with low correlation to traditional asset classes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.