Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 562 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

