Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

