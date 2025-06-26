Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $31,730,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

