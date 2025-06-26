iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Cut by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000.

IWV stock opened at $344.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

