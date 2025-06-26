Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

