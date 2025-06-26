TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.250 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.