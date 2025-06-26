Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $310,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

