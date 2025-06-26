iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

