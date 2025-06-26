Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

