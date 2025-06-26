Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $674.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.43. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.