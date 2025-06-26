Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.0% of Balefire LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3%

LNG stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.