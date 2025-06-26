VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after buying an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,724,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $92.42 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.