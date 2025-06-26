SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 383401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Fortitude Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 82,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

