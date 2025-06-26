KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

