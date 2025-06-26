Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

