42,427 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,840,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

