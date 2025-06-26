18,864 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,495,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,755 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $9,970,000. Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $8,775,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $4,768,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $93.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

