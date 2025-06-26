Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,648 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

UITB opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.