Hock E. Tan Sells 40,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.17, for a total value of $10,486,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,393,429.84. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $269.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.