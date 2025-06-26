KPP Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,863 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,395,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

