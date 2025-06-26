Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Cut by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $430.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $431.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

