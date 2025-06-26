Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Family CFO Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.8% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

