GenTrust LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

