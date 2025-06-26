Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 529 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

