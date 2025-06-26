HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JEPI stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.