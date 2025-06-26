Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,283 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $499,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

