Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 63,401 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,401 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 15.9% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

