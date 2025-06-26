Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 316,207 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,207 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

