Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

