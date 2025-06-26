Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

