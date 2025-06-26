Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 48,602 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,602 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after buying an additional 258,863 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

