SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $355,000 in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,253,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 783,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,243,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 766,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,905.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 737,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 713,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000,000.

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $55.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

